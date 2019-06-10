Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Stake Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 968.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $259.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.55 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $18.00 price target on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.66.

In other news, Director Dennis E. Logue sold 5,000 shares of Waddell & Reed Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

