Wafra Inc. Lowers Stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Wafra Inc. cut its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 276,559 shares during the quarter. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 49.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 447,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 148,968 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,676,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after acquiring an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 165.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 47,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $146,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,948.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,445 shares of company stock worth $4,162,180. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.43. 16,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

