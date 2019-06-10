Wagerr (WGR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.73 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wagerr has a total market cap of $13.73 million and approximately $5,365.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0751 or 0.00000946 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00042449 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000210 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000211 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,169,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,789,504 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

