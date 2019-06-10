Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $249,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Waters had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 39.64%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $248.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

