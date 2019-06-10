Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPL by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 68.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PPL by 129.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPL from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

PPL traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $30.75. 71,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,811,212. PPL Corp has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

