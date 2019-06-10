Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $6.41 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,656,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,541,000 after acquiring an additional 497,167 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,485,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,696,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,615,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,323,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,202,000 after purchasing an additional 166,441 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,848,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,975 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.60. 3,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,622. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $66.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc-has-6-41-million-stake-in-ishares-msci-eafe-small-cap-etf-nasdaqscz.html.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.