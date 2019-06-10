Wedbush Trims American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Target Price to $20.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.45.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $886.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.55 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 3,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $82,179.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 117,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $2,754,210.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,820 shares of company stock worth $3,151,706. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,779,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,405,000 after acquiring an additional 278,026 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,864.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,299,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,392 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 56,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,117,791 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $425,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,279 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.