Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 922,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $33,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 177,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,594,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 106,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 70,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/wells-fargo-co-nysewfc-shares-bought-by-beutel-goodman-co-ltd.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.