Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 282,707 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,956,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,707 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Mylan were worth $55,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYL. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Mylan by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 76,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Mylan by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 271,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after buying an additional 78,150 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mylan by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,006,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after buying an additional 253,300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mylan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mylan to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.95.

NASDAQ:MYL opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

