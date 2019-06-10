Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

PAI traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $15.43. 24,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,995. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

