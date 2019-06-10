White Pine Capital LLC Invests $372,000 in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 250.0% in the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 17.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,715,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,810,000 after buying an additional 22,720 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Insteel Industries alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,171. Insteel Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $362.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “White Pine Capital LLC Invests $372,000 in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/white-pine-capital-llc-invests-372000-in-insteel-industries-inc-nasdaqiiin-stock.html.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Insteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.