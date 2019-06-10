Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,963,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $902,417,000 after purchasing an additional 164,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,585,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,079,000 after purchasing an additional 685,215 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.5% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,754,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,165,000 after purchasing an additional 299,089 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,356,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,389,000 after purchasing an additional 103,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Wood sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $531,253.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,687.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 12,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $1,070,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,629.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

ALLE stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.21. The company had a trading volume of 147,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,352. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $104.50. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Allegion had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $655.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

