William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $9.71 Million Stake in Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 701,246 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,022 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Seidman Lawrence B increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 1,626.4% during the fourth quarter. Seidman Lawrence B now owns 215,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 203,305 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banc of California by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BANC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NYSE:BANC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,679. The company has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.29. Banc of California Inc has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.56 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

