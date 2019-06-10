Wowbit Price Reaches $0.0162 (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 10th. In the last seven days, Wowbit has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $978,166.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com.

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.