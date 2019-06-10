WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. WP Carey reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 21.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 89,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $84.66. 20,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.51. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $85.68.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WP Carey (WPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for WP Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.