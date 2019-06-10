WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WP Carey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.28. WP Carey reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WP Carey will report full year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WP Carey.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.42 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 44.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group started coverage on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 21.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 89,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $84.66. 20,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.51. WP Carey has a 12-month low of $62.12 and a 12-month high of $85.68.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

