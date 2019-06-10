Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Position Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $5,631,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $818,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WPP by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $62.71 on Monday. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Position Lessened by CIBC World Markets Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/10/wpp-plc-nysewpp-position-lessened-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.