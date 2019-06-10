Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) Holdings Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,496,721 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 90,752 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $47,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wright Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 78.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wright Medical Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

In related news, SVP Andrew C. Morton sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $70,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie D. Dewey sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $141,582.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,626 shares of company stock valued at $389,339. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price objective on Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Wright Medical Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

NASDAQ WMGI opened at $31.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 797.00, a PEG ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.82. Wright Medical Group NV has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. Wright Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wright Medical Group Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

