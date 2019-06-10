Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.55. 63,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,541. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.96. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $163.68.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $380.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.45 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.57%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Russell L. Bernthal sold 910 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $125,179.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,552.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Forbis sold 1,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $134,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,491.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

