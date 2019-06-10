Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Decreases Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 48.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,042 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $6,394,000. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $5,663,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.41. 7,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $83.67 and a 1 year high of $106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The company had revenue of $248.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 15.98%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total value of $202,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

