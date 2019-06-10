Zacks: Analysts Anticipate E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $761.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) will announce $761.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for E*TRADE Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $759.00 million and the highest is $765.47 million. E*TRADE Financial reported sales of $710.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover E*TRADE Financial.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ETFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

E*TRADE Financial stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.64. 1,550,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,002. E*TRADE Financial has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 41,322 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $1,988,827.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,061.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

