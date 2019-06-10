Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to Post $0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telephone & Data Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Telephone & Data Systems posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Telephone & Data Systems.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Shares of TDS stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.68. 442,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,750. Telephone & Data Systems has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 2,410 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $72,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,277 shares of company stock worth $1,990,275. Company insiders own 14.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,263 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 944.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

