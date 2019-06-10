Zacks: Analysts Expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Announce $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.75. IBERIABANK reported earnings per share of $1.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

IBKC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.00 target price on IBERIABANK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.81 per share, with a total value of $972,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $583,518. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $507,289.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 361 Capital LLC boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 432,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,785,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth about $34,178,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IBERIABANK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 863,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,527,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBERIABANK stock opened at $74.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. IBERIABANK’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

