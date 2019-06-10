Zacks: Analysts Expect Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $76.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peak Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:SKIS) will post sales of $76.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peak Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. Peak Resorts reported sales of $56.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will report full year sales of $175.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $186.30 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $188.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Peak Resorts.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peak Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 438,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peak Resorts by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIS traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.90. 3,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,968. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Peak Resorts has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $5.55.

About Peak Resorts

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

