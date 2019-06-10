Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Target Price for Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS)

Shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins SA (NYSE:IRS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins an industry rank of 149 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins by 16.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRS traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.71. 63,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $497.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins (NYSE:IRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Irsa Inversiones y Rprsntcins

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, and office buildings and other non-shopping center properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also acquires and operates hotels; develops and sells residential properties; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

