Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.90 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will announce $30.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.56 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $26.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $130.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.22 billion to $131.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $152.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $149.96 billion to $154.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.34. Alphabet had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.33 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,264.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,324.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.3% during the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 28,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alphabet by 103,543.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,899,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 54,846,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $62,000. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $23.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,092.03. 35,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,616. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $741.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

