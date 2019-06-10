Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.99. Berry Global Group reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Berry Global Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 827.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $50.32 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

