Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for China Biologic Products’ earnings. China Biologic Products posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that China Biologic Products will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for China Biologic Products.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. China Biologic Products had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $129.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $88.00 target price on shares of China Biologic Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Biologic Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in China Biologic Products by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBPO traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,898. China Biologic Products has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.27.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

