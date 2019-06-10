Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) will announce $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.77. General Motors posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.32. General Motors had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $34.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura set a $42.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush acquired 10,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $385,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dhivya Suryadevara sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $1,299,874.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,741 shares in the company, valued at $401,713.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

