Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hi-Crush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Hi-Crush reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 106%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hi-Crush will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hi-Crush.

Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Hi-Crush had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $159.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hi-Crush from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE HCR opened at $2.18 on Friday. Hi-Crush has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

In other Hi-Crush news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Laura C. Fulton purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Hi-Crush Company Profile

Hi-Crush Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

