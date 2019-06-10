Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.12 Million

Brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will announce $780.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $813.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $762.70 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $659.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $793.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.49.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $5.65 on Friday, hitting $218.59. 6,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $177.70 and a 12-month high of $333.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.11.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.10, for a total transaction of $148,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,493. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Clendening acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,316.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,183 shares of company stock worth $2,213,623. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 104.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 61,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,781,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.