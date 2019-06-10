Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) will announce $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for World Fuel Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. World Fuel Services reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover World Fuel Services.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INT shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Shares of INT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 373,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,484. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from World Fuel Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.37%.

In related news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,718,000 after purchasing an additional 245,831 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 48,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 68,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 34,914 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,944,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

Read More: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Fuel Services (INT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.