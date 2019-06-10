Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.54 Million

Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) will announce $53.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.39 million. Diana Shipping reported sales of $52.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year sales of $218.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $208.12 million to $227.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $228.54 million, with estimates ranging from $198.86 million to $253.23 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Diana Shipping’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on Diana Shipping and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 22.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 101,193 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 573,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,307,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 568,351 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

