Zacks: Brokerages Expect RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) to Post $0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RealPage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. RealPage reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. RealPage had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $12,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,554,587 shares in the company, valued at $655,123,215.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 16,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $992,308.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,265.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,340,262 shares of company stock worth $80,523,380. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RP. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in RealPage by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in RealPage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RealPage by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in RealPage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in RealPage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

RP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,511. RealPage has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $66.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

