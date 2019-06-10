Zacks: Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Fluent’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fluent an industry rank of 46 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLNT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Fluent from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 73.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fluent by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 57,680 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLNT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 285,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,782. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.28 million, a P/E ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.95. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.61 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

