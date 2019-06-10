Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $22.48 on Friday. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Luxfer had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Butcher sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $124,472.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Landless sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $29,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,212 shares of company stock worth $554,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.