Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Get Momo alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on MOMO. BidaskClub lowered Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered Momo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nomura lifted their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised Momo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. Momo has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Momo had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $554.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Momo by 98.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,712,000 after buying an additional 7,367,585 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 12.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,927,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,359,000 after buying an additional 1,482,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,578,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,291,000 after buying an additional 680,061 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at about $202,195,000. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Momo by 56.3% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 5,130,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,189,000 after buying an additional 1,848,410 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.