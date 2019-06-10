Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABTX. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $38.26 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $32.44 on Friday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $692.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $47.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $220,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,818.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis A. Jr. Waters sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $54,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,953.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,692 shares of company stock worth $282,399. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 535,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,208,000 after acquiring an additional 123,593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 47.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 99,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 243,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

