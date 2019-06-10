Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances and employees. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government health care consulting, risk advisory, merger and acquisition advisory, real estate consulting, and valuation services. Employee services include employee benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, life insurance, HR consulting, and executive recruitment. As one of the nation’s largest brokers of employee benefits and property and casualty insurance, and one of the largest accounting and valuation companies in the United States, the Company’s services are provided through nearly 100 Company offices in 32 states. “

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. CBIZ has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CBIZ will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $70,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,152.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,378,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $688,491. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 63.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBIZ (CBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.