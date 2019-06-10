ZCore Market Cap Achieves $435,862.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $435,862.00 and approximately $1,620.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $50.98, $7.50 and $24.68.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZCore alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCR is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,024,876 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $51.55, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.