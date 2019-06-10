Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Cap of $13,914.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $13,914.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zealium has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000210 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 9,683,048 coins and its circulating supply is 8,541,919 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

