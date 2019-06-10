Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $51,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.96, for a total value of $2,004,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,897,399.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 2,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.41, for a total transaction of $487,905.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,904,316 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA traded up $4.66 on Monday, reaching $193.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $136.16 and a one year high of $237.15.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 45.47%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.63.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

