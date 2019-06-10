Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZG. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut Zillow Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $36.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zillow Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.09 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.