-$0.17 EPS Expected for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.21). Canada Goose reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.85 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 46.09% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. HSBC started coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.32 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

GOOS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,663. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

