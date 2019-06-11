-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.40). Seres Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 301.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,583.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,287,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 24,968.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 818,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 815,234 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,504,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 207,058 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 120,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,169. The stock has a market cap of $133.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.20. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

