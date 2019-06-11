$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Welltower posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,504,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 451,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,014,000 after acquiring an additional 23,419 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,184,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,516,000 after acquiring an additional 446,202 shares during the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $984,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,775,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.11. 1,770,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.30. Welltower has a one year low of $56.60 and a one year high of $83.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

