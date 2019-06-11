$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $6.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,904 shares of company stock valued at $8,738,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,031,000 after purchasing an additional 258,945 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,638,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,178,000 after purchasing an additional 845,558 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Fiserv by 7,194.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 10,203,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,315,000 after buying an additional 513,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,121,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $91.19.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

