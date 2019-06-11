$1.59 EPS Expected for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.50. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $6.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.96 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $133.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.05.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $4,632,894.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,762,321.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 78,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $9,303,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,353,476.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DG. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.