12,715 Shares in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,691,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 2,240,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,171 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 685.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,125,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 982,361 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,670,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,382,000 after purchasing an additional 692,030 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 732.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 663,561 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.14). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BERY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

