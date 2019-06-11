20,967 Shares in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,967 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of GAP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,822,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $802,678,000 after buying an additional 1,433,737 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GAP by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of GAP by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julie Gruber sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $78,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.52.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. Gap Inc has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). GAP had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

