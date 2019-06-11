21,400 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Acquired by AlphaOne Investment Services LLC

AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $359.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.26 per share, for a total transaction of $194,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,250.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC set a $102.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.85.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

